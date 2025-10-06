David Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 540 Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,815,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after purchasing an additional 463,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 286.8% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 542,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,260,000 after purchasing an additional 402,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VUG opened at $481.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $484.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

