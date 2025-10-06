Danaher Corporation $DHR Holdings Lifted by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 167.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 290.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,617 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Danaher by 33.2% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,515,000 after purchasing an additional 791,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after purchasing an additional 722,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $215.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

