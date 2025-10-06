Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $1,153.32 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,207.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,161.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,335.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

