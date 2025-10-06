Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,475 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 359,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 562,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

