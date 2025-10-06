Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 89 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $840.46 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $937.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $734.60 and its 200-day moving average is $765.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.94.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

