Red Tortoise LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Red Tortoise LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $187.53 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43. The company has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.94.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.