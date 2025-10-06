Wormser Freres Gestion Acquires 5,475 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Wormser Freres Gestion raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 5.0% of Wormser Freres Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $543.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

