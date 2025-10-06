Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $463,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $257.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.