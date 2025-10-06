Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $394.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $393.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

