Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 379.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

