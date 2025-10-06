Petros Family Wealth LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.2% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $452.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $571.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.19.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

