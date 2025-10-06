Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Acquired by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 36.0% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 73,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.4%

MDLZ opened at $62.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

