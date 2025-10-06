Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 222,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after acquiring an additional 531,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,288,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $187.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The firm has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

