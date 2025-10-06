Iowa State Bank Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.16.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:UPS opened at $86.79 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

