David Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

David Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. David Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after purchasing an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 887,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $245.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.01 and its 200 day moving average is $215.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $248.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

