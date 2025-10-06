DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 25,941 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $131,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $217.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

