iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after buying an additional 923,688 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after buying an additional 251,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,370,000 after buying an additional 288,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after buying an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.