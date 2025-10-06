Inlight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,129 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Inlight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $187.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.94.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

