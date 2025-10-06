Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $152.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,511,060.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,902.24. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

