Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Grows Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up 1.0% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $595.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 143.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.17.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.