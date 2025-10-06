Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Seaport Res Ptn cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $164.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

