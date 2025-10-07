High Note Wealth LLC Has $140,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $176.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

