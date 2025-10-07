Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dominos Pizza UK Trading Up 0.5%

DPUKY opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. Dominos Pizza UK has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Dominos Pizza UK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dominos Pizza UK Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0765 per share. This represents a yield of 434.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Dominos Pizza UK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Dominos Pizza UK Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

