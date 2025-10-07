NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:NISN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,800 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSun International Enterprise Development Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NiSun International Enterprise Development Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.27% of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Up 1.6%

NISN opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. NiSun International Enterprise Development Group has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About NiSun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

