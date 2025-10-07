SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Has $868,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 162,100.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.04. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.40 and a 12-month high of $98.24.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

