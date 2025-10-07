iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.93 and last traded at $88.80, with a volume of 90654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.56.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Get iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 58,402.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 476,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after acquiring an additional 475,983 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7,549.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Stories

