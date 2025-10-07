SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Unilever PLC $UL

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 1.6% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 209.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

