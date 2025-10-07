Short Interest in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD) Declines By 27.6%

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 934,500 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,719,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,719,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 3.8%

PLTD stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.0834 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTD. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $3,332,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,336,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,294 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,348,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,321,000.

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

