Short Interest in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD) Declines By 27.6%

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 934,500 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,719,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,719,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 3.8%
PLTD stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.0834 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- TrumpRx Brings Pfizer Into the Green—Is It a Buy?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.