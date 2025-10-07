Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $198.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $189.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.00. The company has a market cap of $453.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

