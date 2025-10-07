Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $223.91 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.12.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

