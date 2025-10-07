Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2%
NASDAQ:DVY opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average is $134.07.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
