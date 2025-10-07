Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000. Portland Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0%

SCHH stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

