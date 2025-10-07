Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stock Holdings Lifted by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after acquiring an additional 980,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,770,000 after purchasing an additional 611,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $737,318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,053,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after purchasing an additional 579,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $134.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Stephens boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

