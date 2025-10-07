Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Stock Holdings Decreased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up about 0.9% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $126.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.81. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.