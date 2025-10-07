2,000 Shares in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Acquired by RMG Wealth Management LLC

RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,169 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 746.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $525,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 47,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,007,110.85. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $132,840.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,318.64. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,968 shares of company stock worth $5,944,596 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Performance Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:PFGC opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group Company has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.