Hardy Reed LLC Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of VONE opened at $305.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $305.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.8463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

