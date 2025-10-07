1,238 Shares in FirstService Corporation $FSV Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FirstService by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 100,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,691,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research cut FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $186.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.99. FirstService Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $209.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.03 and its 200 day moving average is $182.64.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

