Hardy Reed LLC Buys New Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2,644.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 33,958 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $104,647.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 343,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,081,619.44. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 136,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,646.88. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,727 shares of company stock worth $4,502,559. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

