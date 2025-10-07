RMG Wealth Management LLC Invests $311,000 in Exelon Corporation $EXC

RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 46.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.8%

EXC stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $57.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

