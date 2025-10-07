Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF $EQAL Stock Position Raised by Bingham Private Wealth LLC

Bingham Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.0% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bingham Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQAL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.