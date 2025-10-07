HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 8.2% of HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

