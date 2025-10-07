RMG Wealth Management LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF $NWLG

RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Separately, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,667,000.

Get Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NWLG opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.20.

About Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF

The Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NWLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US large-cap stocks screened for both growth and positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.