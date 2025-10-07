RMG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,318 Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF $CVMC

RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF Stock Performance

CVMC opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.23. Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $64.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.79.

About Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF

The Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (CVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible index, a market-cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of US mid-cap stocks CVMC was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

