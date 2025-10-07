RMG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,412 Flexsteel Industries, Inc. $FLXS

RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 4,864.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5,214.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.93 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 4.57%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Flexsteel Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Insider Activity at Flexsteel Industries

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,678. This trade represents a 7.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

