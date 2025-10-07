Elm3 Financial Group LLC Sells 379 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Elm3 Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $143.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day moving average is $133.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

