Waycross Investment Management Co Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Waycross Investment Management Co cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.9% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $253,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.