High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 116,319 Shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,319 shares during the period. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRDM. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 37.0%

FRDM opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94.

About Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

