SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 569.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

