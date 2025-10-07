SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 345 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for about 2.4% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $282.70 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $224.62 and a one year high of $286.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

