Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,870,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,588,000 after purchasing an additional 298,947 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,722,000 after buying an additional 360,183 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,107,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 297,733 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 590,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,749,000 after buying an additional 82,062 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.99 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.31.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

